BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 8%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) dropped 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $283.50 and last traded at $289.03. Approximately 14,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 265,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.14.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.93.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,427 shares of company stock valued at $26,866,223. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 588.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,324 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

