Bell Bank Buys 114 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $663.73. 13,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.30. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.61, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Truist increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

