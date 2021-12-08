Bell Bank Buys 218 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,921 shares of company stock valued at $21,577,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $525.45. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,222. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $514.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

