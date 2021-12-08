Bell Bank Invests $4.74 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bell Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 332,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,242,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,469 shares of company stock worth $1,906,483 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

