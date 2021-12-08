Bell Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.5% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bell Bank owned 0.12% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $151.16. The company had a trading volume of 60,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.