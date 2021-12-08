Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Victrex (LON:VCT)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($34.48) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.51) to GBX 2,140 ($28.38) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.50) to GBX 2,800 ($37.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victrex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,720 ($36.07).

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,402 ($31.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 2,042 ($27.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,720 ($36.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,360.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,496.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 96.14 ($1.27) dividend. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

