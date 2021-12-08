Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.12

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Several research analysts have commented on BWMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.19 million and a PE ratio of 10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4153 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

