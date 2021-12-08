Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.75

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.75 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.42). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.35), with a volume of 3,439 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

