BeyondSpring Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.15) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BeyondSpring in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.45). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeyondSpring currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of BYSI opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $182.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.04. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 202,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BeyondSpring by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

