B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.47. B&G Foods reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,311. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

