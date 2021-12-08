Bigbom (BBO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $68,467.00

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Bigbom has a market cap of $247,778.40 and approximately $68,467.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bigbom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00044758 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00220641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bigbom Coin Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

