BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.56. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 124,494 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

