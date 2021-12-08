BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $400.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned a $400.00 price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.21.

BNTX stock traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,090. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.47 and its 200-day moving average is $283.96.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Analysts expect that BioNTech will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioNTech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $778,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

