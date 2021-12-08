BitcoinPoS Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $847,759.42 and approximately $3,448.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,187,243 coins and its circulating supply is 4,975,789 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

