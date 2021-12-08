BitCore Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $365,883.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,258.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.95 or 0.08737398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00324816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.10 or 0.00966528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00082487 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.72 or 0.00415597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.40 or 0.00305326 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.