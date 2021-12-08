BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. 317,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,799,229. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,483 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,767 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 863,709 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

