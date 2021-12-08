BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE BCAT opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

