BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $10.40.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
