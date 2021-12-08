BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

