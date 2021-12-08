BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

CII traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 89,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.