BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 66.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BOE stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $68,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

