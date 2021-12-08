BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s 6th Largest Position

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 112,080.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 127,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, hitting $924.61. 3,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,238. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $909.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $897.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

