BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 192.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 192.50 ($2.55).

BTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.45) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.65) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.12) to GBX 255 ($3.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.86) to GBX 125 ($1.66) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.45) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.