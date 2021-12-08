BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.49

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $14.25. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 52,115 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 499,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 584,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,917,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

