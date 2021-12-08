BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Position Increased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8,469.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of NEAR opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11.

