Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading 18.9% Lower This Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $2.00 million and $167,327.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002865 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.00221020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

