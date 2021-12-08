Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.57

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.
The firm has a market cap of $696.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
In other news, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.
About Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
