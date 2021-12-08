Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.57

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

The firm has a market cap of $696.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

