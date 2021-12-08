B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Hits New 52-Week High at $646.60

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 646.60 ($8.57) and last traded at GBX 643.83 ($8.54), with a volume of 215952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 639 ($8.47).

BME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.96) to GBX 575 ($7.62) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.62) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 589.56 ($7.82).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 603.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 576.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The firm has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

About B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

