Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,300 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,799,000 after purchasing an additional 848,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,903,000 after purchasing an additional 697,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 40.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,280,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 651,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 82.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,293,000 after buying an additional 541,413 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

EQC opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.14 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

