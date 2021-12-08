Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

GDV opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

