Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 33,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.