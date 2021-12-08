Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

