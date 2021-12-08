Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $7,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 103.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

