Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $400.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.45 and its 200 day moving average is $389.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.58 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

