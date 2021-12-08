Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 745,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $49,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

