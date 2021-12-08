Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

SPG opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

