Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $2.07. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

BOOT stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,783. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.78.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

