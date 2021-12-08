Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,425.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,422.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

