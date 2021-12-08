BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $868 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.51 million.BOX also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.230 EPS.

BOX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,715. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

