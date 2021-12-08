Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $30.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research analysts have commented on BAK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000.

NYSE BAK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 7,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. Analysts forecast that Braskem will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

