BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Insider Thomas C. Donnelly Purchases 6,000 Shares

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.43.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BrightView by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,417 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in BrightView by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,089,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BrightView by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BrightView by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 371,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in BrightView by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

