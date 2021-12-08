British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

