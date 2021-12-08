Brokerages Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Post -$1.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to announce earnings per share of ($1.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($4.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.45) to ($4.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

ALLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. 381,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,060. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.77. Allakos has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.03.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

