Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report sales of $586.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.15 million and the highest is $588.95 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $215.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.47 million to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.22. 14,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $958.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $29.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 215,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 64,408 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.