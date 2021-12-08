Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $115.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $118.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $462.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.10 million to $464.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $498.70 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $524.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after buying an additional 628,007 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after buying an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. 819,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,997. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

