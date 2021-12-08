Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.01. The stock had a trading volume of 209,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $149.07 and a twelve month high of $212.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 91.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.