Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.21 Million

Analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post sales of $22.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.87 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $93.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.97 million to $94.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $104.72 million, with estimates ranging from $99.07 million to $112.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,482,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $467.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

