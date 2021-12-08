Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post $17.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Veru posted sales of $14.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $82.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $93.14 million, with estimates ranging from $88.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

VERU stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $6.75. 38,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,219. Veru has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $539.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veru by 833.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Veru by 46.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Veru by 81.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

