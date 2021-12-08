Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce $3.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.21. Biogen reported earnings of $4.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.84 to $19.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $19.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $24.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $226.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.08. Biogen has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

