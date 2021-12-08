Brokerages Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.74. Stride reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Citigroup began coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Stride by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.