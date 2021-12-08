Brokerages Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.34. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.95.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.73. 61,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,536. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.70. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

